Paws for a Cause
Hudson, a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, had no hesitation when it came to hurdling with his human, Stef, at Paws for a Cause on Saturday. The annual BCSPCA event was held at Gyro Park with all proceeds going to help fund cruelty prevention and education programs, and the enforcement of animal cruelty laws.
The annual BCSPCA event went in Trail at Gyro Park on Saturday
