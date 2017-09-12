Construction should start soon on the new SPCA facility in Castlegar. (Courtesy BC SPCA)

All of the pieces are falling into place for construction to begin on the new West Kootenay Animal Centre in Castlegar.

The $2 million SPCA facility will be built at 124 Heritage Way, next to the Kootenay Gallery of Art.

Last week Castlegar City Council authorized a development permit for the project.

"We are waiting for the building permit now, which should be coming shortly," said BC SPCA general manager of facilities development Bob Bush.

Bush expects that the organization's board of directors will give final approval to the project at their Oct. 14 meeting.

"We are probably going to start construction shortly after that," added Bush.

Construction is expected to last six or seven months.

The plan is to get the foundation and exterior finished as soon as possible so work can continue through the winter months.

The new facility will be replacing the aging SPCA facility located in Trail. It will feature modern designs, designated space for temperament and behaviour assessments, isolation areas for sick and injured animals and a large multi-purpose space which will be used for pet behaviour and training classes, workshops, summer camps and other community gatherings.