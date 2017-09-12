Blue skies were the perfect backdrop for a day of family fun at Gateway Christian Life Centre on Sunday. The first ever Carnival for a Cause drew a large crowd from infants to grandparents, for an afternoon of games, activities and goodies, with all proceeds going to local food banks. Visitors didn’t pass up the chance to knock Community Like Pastor Stephen Schneider into the dunk tank; the church donated the gift of music (piano) to the City of Trail; and a youngster with a strong arm took down all the game blocks in one throw.

A crowd of all ages gathered at Gateway Christian Life Centre on Sunday for the first annual Carnival for a Cause.

Along with Senior Pastor Rev. Shaun Romano and the membership, Community Life Pastor Stephen Schneider says their desire is to work together with other local service groups and organizations.

"To enhance the quality of life in Trail," he said. "And the effectiveness, of all working agencies to hopefully communicate more and work more efficiently to meet the needs of our community."

A little strong armed slugger at Carnival for a Cause

