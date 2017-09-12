To celebrate Canada’s 150th year, Sobeys Inc. brought Western Canadians together, all for an amazing cause. On Saturday, June 24th, customers visited their local Sobeys, Safeway or IGA store and made a 2 donation in exchange for a tasty ice cream treat. Here in Trail, 100 per cent of funds raised will help provide healthy meals and snacks for the Take a Hike (TAH) Youth at Risk Foundation. The Canada Screams for Ice Cream event also marked the launch of Sobeys Inc.’s Kids Paying-it-Forward program, which provided 150 kids from participating charities each with a 500 gift card to donate to a community group that has helped their family, friends or neighbours. The students from Take a Hike chose our local Salvation Army Food Bank as the recipient of the 500 gift card. From the left; Chris Gibson (TAH), Noah Rogers (TAH), Linda Sullivan (Salvation Army), Major Ginny Kristensen (Salvation Army), Tracey Billett (TAH), Brad Kristian (Safeway), Jaime Postnikoff (Safeway), Carmen Gattafoni (TAH) and Melissa Pitman (TAH).