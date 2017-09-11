- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
P-Art-y on the Drive 2017
Amber Joty of Port Alberni looks on as daughter Amber, 19 months, tries the two-fisted approach to drinking from a cup of lemonade in the P-Art-y on the Drive farmer’s market Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. — J.R. Rardon photo
Parksville's resort community opened its roadsides and parking lots to dozens of artists and artisans, food trucks and entertainers in the annual P-Art-y on the Drive Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
The event featured a farmer's market for the first time, as well as a beer garden, five different entertainment stages and, of course, a wide selection of art spanning styles and media.
See additional photos at www.facebook.com/PQBNews.
— Images by J.R. Rardon[gps-image name="8466327_web1_170911-PQN-M-party-on-drive-170910-192.jpg"]
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.