Amber Joty of Port Alberni looks on as daughter Amber, 19 months, tries the two-fisted approach to drinking from a cup of lemonade in the P-Art-y on the Drive farmer’s market Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. — J.R. Rardon photo

Parksville's resort community opened its roadsides and parking lots to dozens of artists and artisans, food trucks and entertainers in the annual P-Art-y on the Drive Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Party on the Drive

The event featured a farmer's market for the first time, as well as a beer garden, five different entertainment stages and, of course, a wide selection of art spanning styles and media.

— Images by J.R. Rardon

