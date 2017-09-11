Check out this week's North Island Gazette's Hot Spots to find out what is going on around the North Island.

Port Hardy

Ongoing:

Port Hardy Museum open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily; Ned Frigon, Fur Trade exhibit open until Sept. 30.

Toastmasters at the North Island College every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Meat draws every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Royal Canadian Legion. Contact Don at 250-949-5103 for more information.

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen's Centre from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670 for more information.

Free Aikido classes for ladies at Rain Coast Martial Arts for the month of September. Drop by Raincoast Martial Arts Tuesdays or Thursdays at 6:45 pm to try out the adult classes.

September 16

A rocking night for the kids! Crash Palace Cowboys at the Kwali'las Hotel Nax'id Bar. Doors open at 6 pm music at 8 pm. All proceeds go to Tour de Rock. Tickets available at the North Island Gazette.

September 17

There will be a community clean up in Carrot Park from 12-3 pm.

September 23

101 Squadron will be holding its last major dedication ceremony on the 23 September at 2:30 pm Stn Coal Harbour.

September 24:

Tour de Rock leaves from Port Hardy!

101 Squadron will be holding their Battle of Britain ceremony at the Port Hardy/First Nations Cenotaph at 10:00 am

Port McNeill

October 7

North Island Farmers and Artisans Market at the Port McNeill Harbour Office Waterfront. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please contact Neva Perrott at 250-902-8295 or pmfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information. Come check out the locally made or grown goodies offered by your favourite vendors!

September 17

North Island Community Choir first rehearsal at the A-Frame Bookstore from 6:30 - 8:00 pm. For more information contact Marcia O'Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@gmail.com.

September 24

Tour de Rock rides into Port McNeill!

Port Alice

Ongoing:

Community Market every Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Port Alice Health Centre presents a brand new "Diet, Exercise, and Wellness Group" beginning September 7th. Weekly health topics with a focus on small, attainable health goals from week to week.

September 23

Tour de Rock riders arrive in Port Alice!

September 30

Diamond Forever a Neil Diamond tribute at the Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion. Tickets are $25 dollars and doors open at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

Woss

September 17

39th Annual Terry Fox Run in Woss. Registration Beginning at 10:00 am at the Woss recreation hall.

Alert Bay

The ABAS is proud to host the solo showing of a beautiful collection of Yvonne Maximchuk's work. Please visit us between September 7-24th, 2017 to see the full scope of this amazing artist.

Artloft call for art: "Somethings Fishy" ART DUE: Sun Sep 24 2-3:00pm. Open to interpretation. Try something new, take risks, get creative! Accepted work includes: painting/drawing/collage/photography/poetry/sculpture, etc. NO LATE ARTWORK ACCEPTED INTO SHOW. Please try to be on time, or make other arrangements if drop off time doesn't work for you. *Participants must be Society members - $10/yr., 25% commission kept on sales.

Vancouver Island Regional Library September Events: