One of the 2016 CVCF community enrichment grant recipients was the United Riders of Cumberland. The grant enabled UROC to purchase the tools necessary to manage and maintain trails. (Photo supplied)

Comox Valley Community Foundation is now accepting applications for Community Enrichment Grants. Together with community partners, the community enrichment grants build a vibrant, caring community for all in the Comox Valley. "We are always so pleased to be able to make these grants," said Foundation president, Dr. Norman Carruthers. "We feel privileged to be able to assist the many groups working tirelessly to improve our community."

The online application is available at www.cvcfoundation.org and will be open until Oct. 31. Eligibility and grant criteria are outlined on the website for any agencies interested in applying.

To assist local agencies, a grants workshop will be held on Thursday Sept. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Courtenay Recreation Centre for any charitable organization interested in applying for a grant. The purpose of the workshop is to answer any questions and help agencies with the application process.

Last year, one of the CVCF community enrichment grant recipients was the United Riders of Cumberland. The grant enabled UROC to purchase the tools necessary to manage and maintain trails. Hundreds of volunteers used these tools throughout the spring of 2017 resulting in safer, more enjoyable trails for thousands of residents and visitors of the Comox Valley. Some of the volunteers who used these tools included six youth ages 12-15, who participated in the Ride-Build-Ride Program to help rebuild an old trail that was suffering from erosion issues. The kids were engaged in trail maintenance and loved getting to ride a much improved trail as a result of their hard work.

"This program teaches youth fundamental skills, and will help ensure the sustainability of Cumberland's trails for the entire Comox Valley to enjoy for years to come," volunteer leader Kevin McPhedran said.

Comox Valley Community Foundation contributes time, leadership and financial support to initiatives that enrich life in the Comox Valley. We work together with donors to realize their philanthropic goals, matching their interests and community needs. A donor's gift is pooled with our endowed assets of over $12 million, invested through careful stewardship and the income from these investments is used to build community vitality through local grants and scholarships. Over the past 20 years we have distributed more than $2 million in local grants to over 130 agencies. For further information about the Comox Valley Community Foundation, its mission and how individuals or organizations can enrich the quality of life of the Comox Valley visit, the Foundation's website at www.cvcfoundation.org