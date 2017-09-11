Beatrice Sauka will be celebrating her 103rd birthday with a cupcake party in the company of family and friends on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove.

Beatrice still possesses a radiant smile, good health and an understanding of what is going on around her after all those many years. She is Jackman Manor's oldest resident.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1914 in Vancouver but spent most her life homesteading in Cache Creek and Clinton, where she enjoyed her vegetable gardens and a fruit stand from which she sold produce. In the year 2000 she first came to Langley.

She is predeceased by two husbands, but her children are alive and well and visit her as often as they are able.

Beatrice enjoys listening to old time country must, whether performed by guest musicians at the Jackman Manor residence, or listening to recordings on her stereo headphones.

Along with music therapists, Jackman Manor also employs fitness instructors to help keep the residents active. At 103, Beatrice is still partaking in some of these activities such as ball toss, which she particularly enjoys.