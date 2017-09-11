From left: Surrey Food Bank’s interim executive director Feezh Jaffer, Surrey Councillor Vera LeFranc, Executive Director of Food Banks BC Laura Lansink and Envision Financial President Dave Lanphear at the Surrey Food Bank for a cheque presentation. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — Envision Financial's 'The Full Cupboard' campaign has now raised more than $500,000 for Fraser Valley food banks.

The fundraising initiative is the Langley-based credit union's signature cause and was launched in 2013.

It aims to raise "food, funds and awareness" for local food banks.

Envision Financial President Dave Lanphear stopped into the Surrey Food Bank to present the cheque last week and said it's a "tremendous achievement."

"In 2013, we started on a 10-year journey to raise $1 million and 100,000 pounds of food for our local community food banks. In only four years, we've already surpassed the halfway mark towards our $1 million goal and, equally as impressive, we've collected more than 69,000 pounds of food for Fraser Valley food banks," Lanphear said in a release. "The Full Cupboard is fully funded by employees, members and our communities―who have wholeheartedly embraced this cause―which makes it unique from other corporate giving programs."

Executive Director of Food Banks BC Laura Lansink said the campaign has "positively impacted the lives of thousands of people facing hunger, ensuring that nutritious foods like meat, dairy, fresh fruit and vegetables are available, and that community gardens and kitchens, school lunches and after school snack programs are active and thriving."

To support The Full Cupboard campaign, non-perishable food items or cash donations can be dropped off at any Envision Financial branch.

All donations of more than $20 are tax-deductible.

To donate online, visit foodbanksbc.com/get-involved/thefullcupboard.

