The third annual Don Macrae Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Dark Horse Golf Course in Eckville on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be a 9 hole Texas Scramble with a shotgun start at 2pm.

Don Macrae played significant roles in his community as the Eckville mayor, fire chief, and church elder. He organized the first Scouts group and was a Robbie Burns organizer for thirty years. As head of the legion Building Committee for the current building, he was instrumental in recruiting new members to keep the legion running. All profits from the tournament go towards helping to keep the legion open. The Legion's upstairs and downstairs is available for rent to those interested.

Organizer Geoff Humphrey emailed about the event saying that there were only 6 teams the first year. "It snowed the morning of the tournament so that was good turnout," he wrote. "We only have room for about 10 teams to fill the course so it is a small event, but we are able to raise a decent amount of money thanks to our sponsors and golfers. We are hoping to have 10 teams participate this year and we are always looking for sponsors."

The cost of the event is $300 per team of 4 golfers or $75 per individual golfer. Teams can be comprised of any age, gender or ability. Entry fees include 9 holes of golf with cart, roast beef supper and prizes. Additional supper tickets are available at a cost of $20 each.

Contact Geoff at (403) 348-1991 for more details or to donate.