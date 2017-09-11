Tim Hortons employees (l-r) Noreen Venables, Yoriko Hokai, David Piper, Jolene Pringle and Cherrise Loring invite everyone to drop by the restaurant this week and enjoy a Smile Cookie. Every dollar raised will go to Evergreen Acres.

Starting on Sept. 11 and running until Sept. 17, Clearwater's Tim Hortons is sharing smiles with its customers through the Smile Cookie fundraiser.

During the week, people can purchase a Tim Hortons chocolate chunk smile cookie for $1 (plus tax) and the restaurant's owners will donate the full $1 amount to Evergreen Acres.

"We have our choice of which local charity, hospital or community program to donate the money to," explained Laura Olivier, one of the owners. "This year we chose Evergreen Acres Senior Citizen Home Society. They provide housing to low and moderate income seniors, as well as persons with disabilities. They also organize community events and activities to promote healthy and interactive lifestyles."

Began as a fundraiser for Hamilton Children's Hospital in 1996, the Smile Cookie has grown to a national initiative that benefits more than 500 charities, hospitals and community programs.