Have you ever wondered how your elderly neighbour is managing? Or someone with a new baby? Maybe someone new to the community? Do you notice that no one seems to visit or that the house or yard needs maintenance?

These days, neighbours are so important to our well-being and social integration. It is often a neighbour who reports concerns. The need in our community is great, varied and increasing all the time. Social agencies struggle to keep up.

But it is often simple kindnesses and knowledge of the community that help the most. Often, we are reluctant to become involved, fearing that we will not know what to do or that the person will need too much of our time.

Working with the Langley Integrated Network of Care and You've Gotta Have Friends organizations, Langley Seniors Centre will be offering a half-day workshop to support neighbours to become involved in helping each other without becoming burdened by the task.

Join the workshop at the Aldergrove Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, to learn about the importance of connecting with neighbours, first steps, setting boundaries and supportive community resources. Refreshments will be served.

To register, call 604-530-3020 and leave your name and number.