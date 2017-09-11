- Home
Back to school at Webster’s Corners
Students at Webster’s Corners elementary participate in a creative problem solving game during their first week back to school. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Students at Webster's Corners elementary did learning activities the first week back at school.
The children were separated into groups and went around to stations that included bird house decorating, building and painting, a nature walk, creative problem solving, robotics and a scavenger hunt.
