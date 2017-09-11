Although the festival was moved indoors to the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre due to rain, there was still some outdoor space in the parking lot. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Under threat of soggy skies, Delta's sixth annual Luminary Festival happened indoors on Saturday, Sept. 9 for the first time in the event's short history.

Held at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre rather than at Sunstone Park, the festival drew nearly 1,500 people of all ages. There were seniors sitting on chairs at the edge of the main hall, babies in decorated strollers, parents holding illuminated lanterns and teens posing for pictures in the darkened halls.

The recreation centre had a number of different activities, from lantern-making and fortune-telling to illuminated juggling and drum lessons. The funk, soul and afro-beat band Coco Jafro performed on the main stage while audience members ate cotton candy off of glowing sticks.

Although it was overcast and had rained quite heavily earlier in the day, the skies remained dry for the festival. A good thing, since the activities extended outside the recreation centre walls and into the parking lot with food trucks and shining decor.

In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, festival-goers were invited to dress up in red and white costumes. The best costume and lantern, in both adult and kid categories, will be announced later today.