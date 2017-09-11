submitted photo Tom Jasper was the official race starter and Anette Wristen is the registrar at Calvary Church’s Grand Prix.

While the streets of Aldergrove were lined with classic cars during the Langley Good Times Cruise In, inside Aldergrove's Calvary Baptist Church on Fraser Highway, tables were similarly lined with miniature versions of cars ready to be raced.

Free children's mini pine box car races were held in the church and hundreds of children partook in the races, vying for a chance to be crowned Grand Prix Champion.

By the end of the day, eight champions and eight runners up had been crowned at this year's event.

The Grand Prix is an annual event in the church's Awana Children's Club and the Cruise In provided an excellent opportunity to invite the community to have a taste of the fun.