A trio of Canadian bands are set to headline the return of AbbyFest in November.

Glass Tiger, Chilliwack and Sass Jordan will rock the Abbotsford Centre during the All-Canadian Classic Rock Show to headline the return of the multi-cultural celebration, which runs all day long on Nov. 25.

Tickets to watch the bands start at $29.99, and they go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The rockers are the headline acts for AbbyFest's return, back in 2017 after a one-year absence.

The AbbyFest event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25 with an opening ceremonies, followed by entertainment from First Nations groups, martial arts clubs, belly dancing, latin music, a fashion show and the Fraser Valley Music Awards.

For more information on the event, visit abbyfest.com.