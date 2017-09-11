Uriah Kane (centre) and Brett Poulin, co-orginizers of the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive, are joined by Stefan Reid, of the Salvation Army Food Bank, as they prepare to fill many of these bins with food to stock the food banks shelves. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

With local support, the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive hopes to make sure that no one in our community goes hungry.

The seventh annual food drive is Saturday.

"The Salvation Army's House of Hope has been operating in the city for over 32 years. It is a vital part of the community and currently provides food to upwards of 1,400 people a year," said Uriah Kane, with the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

"The local Food Bank is entirely dependent upon the generosity of the donors and volunteers, who gather, sort and stock the food that is provided to those who qualify for support."

During the week prior to Saturday, volunteers will drop off grocery bags to the doorsteps of as many homes in Vernon as possible with an attached flyer that includes instructions. The same volunteers will then come back between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to pick up any food donations that will be left out.

On the day of the food drive, if bags have not been picked up by noon, donors are being asked to make arrangements to drop off their donations during regular business hours Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., to the Salvation Army's Vernon House of Hope, 3303 32nd Ave.

The goal is to beat last year's numbers, which saw about 14,000 pounds of food collected here in the community.

"The food bank has a number of high priority items it is hoping to collect this year including dry pasta, pasta sauces and canned fruits and vegetables," said Kane.

The B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive is looking for additional community partners and volunteers, who can donate some time to serve the needs of the community. Anyone interested in taking a route, can call Kane at 250-550-0182.