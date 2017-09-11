Ella Bogan, 3, from Penticton gets a hug from the Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin at the party on the plaza held at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday.

The South Okanagan Events Centre held their annual Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic party on the plaza on Sunday.

The Penticton Vees joined in for games, a barbecue, face painting, street hockey and more.

Check out more hockey action on Monday when the Winnipeg Jets face the Flames at 10:30 a.m. and the Canucks play the Edmonton Oilers at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 and online at ValleyFirstTix.com.