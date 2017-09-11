  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Terrace locals enjoy Skeena Valley Fall Fair

<p>Christine McDonald and her son Rush and daughter River, were selling honey in a little honey shack from the Rushing River Apiaries, one of the booths at the Skeena Valley Fall Fair.</p> -

Christine McDonald and her son Rush and daughter River, were selling honey in a little honey shack from the Rushing River Apiaries, one of the booths at the Skeena Valley Fall Fair.

— image credit:
  • by  Jackie Lieuwen - Terrace Standard
  •  posted Sep 11, 2017 at 6:30 AM— updated Sep 11, 2017 at 7:01 AM

By Jackie Lieuwen

Many locals enjoyed the animals, exhibits, booths and car show at the fair last weekend

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...