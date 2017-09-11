- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Terrace locals enjoy Skeena Valley Fall Fair
Christine McDonald and her son Rush and daughter River, were selling honey in a little honey shack from the Rushing River Apiaries, one of the booths at the Skeena Valley Fall Fair.
By Jackie Lieuwen
Many locals enjoyed the animals, exhibits, booths and car show at the fair last weekend
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.