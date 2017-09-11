- Home
Smoked salmom contest fishing for judges
Calling all smoked salmon lovers!
The Juan De Fuca Salmon Restoration Society is hosting the second annual Best Smoked Salmon in Canada Contest on Sunday (Sept. 17).
For a price of $5 per ticket, you can help judge who makes the best smoked salmon.
The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Charters River Salmon Centre and also features beverages, burgers, ice cream, live music, and a chance to visit with T'Sou-Ke First Nations boat carver Harvey George.
To buy tickets or for more information, please contact the Sooke Region Museum at 250-642-6351.
