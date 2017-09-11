Calling all smoked salmon lovers!

The Juan De Fuca Salmon Restoration Society is hosting the second annual Best Smoked Salmon in Canada Contest on Sunday (Sept. 17).

For a price of $5 per ticket, you can help judge who makes the best smoked salmon.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Charters River Salmon Centre and also features beverages, burgers, ice cream, live music, and a chance to visit with T'Sou-Ke First Nations boat carver Harvey George.

To buy tickets or for more information, please contact the Sooke Region Museum at 250-642-6351.