Barriere resident, Carmen Endler, tells that there is a group on Facebook called 360° Faszination Kanada. "This is where a lot of Europeans go on Facebook who are on vacation or who want to come for a holiday, and even some emigrants from Europe," says Endler, "If they have questions about campgrounds, or RVs, or any other things about Canada, even pictures of all the provinces." Endler tells that a couple from Switzerland, Daniela and Andre, booked holidays, from Aug. 29 until Sept. 17, in Canada. They arrived in Vancouver, and went first to Whistler. "They posted on 360° Faszination Kanada their concerns to find a place on the Labor Day Weekend for only one night with their motorhome because they wanted to travel to Clearwater and further to the Columbia Icefields," said Endler, "My answer to them was "come to Barriere we have a great rodeo." And that is exactly what the couple did. Endler says, "So they came on Friday, parking in the fairgrounds parking lot, and were amazed and surprised and impressed with our North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo." Endler says she is happy the couple got the chance to see the annual Barriere event, "If we hadn't gotten in contact over Facebook, and if they hadn't taken my invitation to come to our town, they wouldn't know anything about the great day that they had in this wonderful community. "So we are friends now, and they want to come again one day," says Endler, "It started with a question on Facebook, then an answer, and ended with a friendship made at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo. I am glad that I met them and hope to meet with them here