Kat Vucic (left) and Emma Stewart (along with Rebecca Stewart, not in photo) are hoping to see a large participation turnout at the Aldergrove Terry Fox Run this Sunday, Sept. 17.

The organizing team are hoping to make the annual event a huge success and continue the community's worthy contributions to the Terry Fox Foundation and its fight against cancer in B.C. and Canada.

Everyone is welcome to participate in a Terry Fox Run, regardless of age, athletic ability or socio-economic standing. While the Run does not have an entry fee or minimum donation organizers do ask all participants to fundraise or make a donation. You can raise funds online, use a pledge sheet or make a donation at the Run site. Whatever your choice, please know that every dollar counts.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on 29 Avenue (next to the high school) and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participnts are welcome to run or walk or cycle a variety of course lengths, and strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome as well.

It is the fifth year that the Stewart sisters have organized the event in Aldergrove.

For more information see website at http://www.terryfox.org/run/