Aldergrove Rotarians Karen Long, Troy Faye and Brian Thomassen were barbecuing the hotdogs and smokies at the J.D. Farms Fall Festival on Saturday.

It was joust one art of the day's fun which included pony rides, bouncy castle, musical entertainment and a variety of vendor kiosks at J.D. Farms' 248 Street retail location.

J.D. Farms contributed all the food and drinks sold by the Rotary Club, which normally makes over $3,000 for the Aldergrove Terry Fox Run — that amount may be affected by the rains on Saturday, however, the Rotarians said the sales were quite good.

J.D. Farms also contributed ten per cent of their retails sales proceeds that day to the Aldergrove Terry Fox Run.

In addition, Aldergrove Rotarians will bring the barbecue to the Aldergrove Terry Fox Run this Sunday to raise more funds for the cause.