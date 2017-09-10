KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Trent Sultz and the Loft Country Children’s Camp hosted their season-end open house Sunday afternoon at their farm on south 248 Street. Trent demonstrated his falconry and dog handling skills for the hundreds of young families that turned out for the free fun with pony rides, bouncy castles, waterslides, bumper cars and wagon rides, and more.

