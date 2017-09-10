  • Connect with Us

Family fun at Aldergrove’s Loft

  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  •  posted Sep 10, 2017 at 8:44 PM— updated Sep 10, 2017 at 9:00 PM

Trent Sultz and the Loft Country Children's Camp hosted their season-end open house Sunday afternoon at their farm on south 248 Street.

Camp owner Trent Sultz demonstrated his falconry and dog handling skills for the hundreds of young families that turned out for the free fun with pony rides, bouncy castles, waterslides, bumper cars and wagon rides, and more.

See website for more: http://www.loftministries.org/index.html

