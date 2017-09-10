- Home
Hundreds take in Sooke Fall fair
Mom Brittany Akeroyd and one-year-old Scarlet pet a goat during the annual Sooke Fall Fair held at the community hall on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/Black Press).
Hundreds of residents and tourists appeared to enjoy this year's Sooke Fall Fair at the Sooke Community Hall on Saturday and Sunday.
Black Press photographer Kendra Wong covered many of the activities. Here are a few of her pictures.
