Elvis Presley, played by Phil Van Loo, croons Can’t Help Falling In Love to Joan Martin who was celebrating her 102nd birthday at Greystone Manor on Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Not many people make it to the milestone of 100-years.

Joan Martin, however, has beaten the mark not only by one, but by two years.

The centenarian celebrated her 102nd birthday at Greystone Manor on Sunday afternoon with friends and family and a private concert with the King himself, Elvis Presley.

Joan Martin 102-years-old As Presley, played by Phil Van Loo, crooned Happy Birthday, Martin blew out the three candles on her cake, one over each number.

After a couple of photographs she was wheeled to the table where she took off her hat and swung it around in celebration.

Martin was born in 1915 in Esquimalt, just outside of Victoria on Vancouver Island and grew up on James Island, in between Vancouver Island and Sidney Island. Her favourite memories as a child are playing on the beaches.

She would become an emergency room nurse at a hospital in Sidney, south of Swartz Bay.

Martin says she doesn't feel much different, just one year older.

She is in fact more partial to Bing Crosby than Elvis Presley and that is only because two of her coworkers used to talk about Presley non-stop.

"Elvis nearly drove me crazy. They thought he was wonderful," she said to laughter around the table.

Her advice to living a long and happy life is to live simply.