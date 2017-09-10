- Home
VIDEO: Golf tournament honours memory of Lilee-Jean Putt
Team Wine O’Clock putts out during the inaugural Love FORE Lilee golf tournament at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on Sunday.
The inaugural Love FORE Lilee event, raising money for BC Children's Hospital's oncology department, was held at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on Sunday.
