Members of Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxiliary stand with some of the equpment the group has purchased this year for the hospital. Pictured are (l-r) Reita Vandenborre, Marion Hall, Tom Giesbrecht, Catherine Watson, Marg Anderson, Winnie Nelson and Bonnie Harms.

Submitted

Now that fall is fast approaching it is time to get back into routine. For the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxiliary this means more fundraising for the hospital.

The group is now selling tickets to its third annual 50/50 raffle. This could net the lucky winner $5000 just in time for Christmas if we sell all our tickets.

The draw takes place Dec. 7. Last year we were sold out of tickets before the end of November.

Buy-Low has graciously allowed the auxiliary to set up a table within the store a couple days a week to sell tickets. It is much appreciated! So stop by, say hi and buy your lucky raffle ticket.

The auxiliary has purchased a long list of equipment for the hospital this year, including an oxygen concentrator, a vital signs monitor and stand, two nebulizers and a tourniquet system (used in carpel tunnel surgery). The group has also put $20,000 towards the hospital's new ultrasound machine.

The hospital staff is greatly appreciative of the new equipment. So help the auxiliary help the hospital by purchasing your raffle ticket.