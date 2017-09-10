  • Connect with Us

Lavender lads fundraiser ends with a flourish

Keegan Small and Nolan Sievert raised $5,789.45 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

The two Metchosin teens, who were inspired by programs they were involved in through Brookes Shawningan Lake School, harvested lavender from the family property, which they sold in small bundles in downtown Victoria at the end of July.

Although they originally set a modest goal of a few hundred dollars, a gofundme.com campaign and a donation from Bronte Heights Development helped boost the total they handed over to the B.C. Cancer Agency last week.

