The sixth annual United Way CSO Drive Thru Breakfast, presented by Penticton Lakeside Resort, will feature grand prizes, fully loaded breakfast bags and a truck-load of community spirit.

The purchase of a breakfast bag will include everything from a hot breakfast sandwich, apples, Sun Rype juice and snack bars plus cash saving coupons and over $30,000 of prizes hidden among the bags.

Donations will go directly to the United Way CSO's community investments supporting over 17 charities that serve 26,500 people in need in the South Okanagan. Organizers said these donations help kids reach their full potential, move people from poverty to possibility and build a healthy, strong community. Kids, youth, families and seniors all benefit from United Way investments.

The United Way CSO Drive Thru Breakfast takes place from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Companies can also pre-order and save time. Pre-ordered breakfast bags are $20 per bag.

Download the pre-order form at www.unitedwaycso.com.