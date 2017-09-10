High-performance athlete Nick Walker offers his experience in a new four-video series for the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon. Tip 2,. (Arnold Lim/Black Press) B.C. September 8, 2017.

Runner Nick Walker shares his vast experience on what to look for in proper footwear, to maximize performance and minimize injury leading up to the biggest marathon on Vancouver Island.

Video

Check back for future videos coming once a week for four weeks leading up to the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon Oct. 8.

For all of Nick's pro tips click HERE…