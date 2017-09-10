Members of the Fifth Street Refugee Sponsorship Group have been collecting scarves to be sold at a Sept. 16 fundraiser.

A group of Comox Valley residents have been busy collecting scarves for an upcoming fundraiser.

The residents are part of the Fifth Street Refugee Sponsorship Group and they are raising funds to support a refugee sponsored by the Anglican Diocese of BC who will be coming to the Comox Valley.

The group hopes the refugee will arrive before the end of the year. Earlier this summer the Fifth Street Refugee Sponsorship Group reached out to churches in the valley and asked them to help collect "gently used" scarves.

Many individuals and churches responded and the group reckons that they have several hundred scarves to sell at their fundraiser at St. John the Divine Anglican Church (on Fifth Street) on Saturday Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are unique, colourful scarves of all descriptions; winter, summer, silk, wool, and floral as well as some beautiful shawls.

The group will also be selling used books and puzzles, chocolate, and flower art cards made by Denman Island artist, Alison Walkley. Come for tea or coffee and a homemade treat and stay for a while: find your favourite scarf, browse through the books and puzzles, and check out the chocolate and beautiful cards.

On Oct. 15 the group will be holding a second fundraiser, this time an evening of music and desserts featuring Baroque music performed by the "Rejoice Ensemble." Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Fifth Street Refugee Sponsorship Group can do so by contacting Marion Edmondson at St. John the Divine Anglican Church. Tax receipts will be issued for amounts over $25.