If you enjoy music from any era and are ready for a great evening of fun with your friends, the Comox Valley Hospice Society invites you to join us for a night of music trivia with the famous VaLori on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Comox Legion. In addition to admission, your $25 ticket includes a slice of delicious Church Street Bakery pizza and an Ultimate Fifty/50 ticket giving you a really good chance of winning up to $25,000 cash just in time for Christmas! The prize is already almost $20,000 and the lucky ticket could be yours.

At the Comox Valley Hospice Society we believe that dying, caregiving and grieving are normal parts of life. Our hope is that those dying in our community will experience dignity and peace; their caregivers will receive the help they need; and their families and friends will be supported in their grief. We remain committed to supporting each person in the care that matters most to them.

"This care is made possible almost entirely thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses in our community," said Lynn Brandon, President of the Comox Valley Hospice Society. "Without the amazing and well-trained hospice volunteers and community donors who want to make every moment matter for people who are dying and their loved ones, hospice would be unable to offer this care to hundreds of people every year."

Tickets are available at Blinds & Bubbles Boutique, 221-C Church Street, Comox and Swift Datoo Law Firm, 467 Cumberland Road, #201, Courtenay or by calling the Comox Valley Hospice Society at 250-339-5533.