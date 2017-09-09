Fall Program Preview Day on Sept. 9 from 9am - 4pm gave Sylvan Lake residents an overview of what to expect for recreation, culture classes and events at the brand new NexSource Centre. Sample classes were held throughout the centre with a wide variety of offerings. From Candle-Lit Flow Yoga with instructors Jessica Bowman and Melissa Konjolka to Regalia Beadworking with Marrisa Moccasin and her son Leland Mitsuign, Sylvan residents got the opportunity to experience a taste of what to expect before registering for programs offered.

In one of the party rooms, Marrisa Moccasin, her son Leland Mitsuign and Rachel Rush were all finishing up their beading projects for the Regalia Beadworking class. Other arts and culture classes and events during the fall season will include painting, knitting and crocheting, drama, cooking, and hair and makeup classes.

Bowman and Konjolka posed in crow, full wheel, headstand and several other poses, showing what classes would help students work towards. Bowman will be teaching Candlelit Flow and Power Flow with Konjolka subbing for classes when Bowman is taking care of mothers through her Ahimsa Doula Services. Konjolka also instructs yoga at Breeze Yoga in Sylvan Lake and at Peace in a Pod yoga studio in Eckville.

There is something for everyone and all ages at the centre. During the fall children can attend dance, skateboarding and skating programs. Adult fitness progams include Beginners Barre, Zumba, POUND Fitness which uses lightly weighted drum sticks and Strollercize. Pool offerings include Red Cross swim lessons, private swim lessons, deep and shallow water fitness programs and Aquafitness classes. The centre also offers child minding services for parents coming in to use the facility.

Wendy-Jo Sakofsky was taking care of customers in The Viewpoint, the lounge which offers a bird's eye view of both the curling rink and one of the hockey arenas. "The TVs are all connected to both the curling rink and arena so people can see and hear what's going on," she said. The Viewpoint has beer from local Red Deer brewery, The Troubled Monk, on tap.

Bruce Cartwright, vice-president of the Sylvan Lake Curling Club was in the lounge preparing for the new season. On Saturday the curling rink was being used for drop in pickleball but by the end of October the floor will be covered with ice for the season. Cartwright was excited about the new centre and the potential for building interest in curling. "We have Learn to Curl clinics coming up the weekend of October 10 - 12," he said. The club is also planning to start a recreational league. "It will be less competitive and designed to bring in new players," said Cartwright.

The centre offers corporate purchasing, advertising and sponsorship, party packages and wedding packages.

