Rapheal Baruh of Slaviv Rolls was hard at work during the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival in Fort Langley on Saturday, Sept. 9. Glover Road was closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the festival. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Food Truck Festival

Foodies found their mecca in the centre of Fort Langley Saturday afternoon.

The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival came to the Village, with food trucks parked along Glover Road offering a medley of lip-smacking fare.

The day included live music by The Pop Junkies, family fun entertainment including facepainting, and food trucks such as Reel Mac & Cheese, The Cannoli King, Whistler Wood Fired Pizza, Slavic Rolls, Lenny's Lemonade, Corn Dog King, and Los Tacos Hermanos, to name a few.

The festival's next stop is in Maple Ridge (22255 Dewdney Trunk Rd.) on Sept. 23.

About the Festival

Since Memory Laine Events put on the first festival back in April 2014, it has grown to eight events a year. The festival travel to different cities throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.