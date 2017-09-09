Abby Spruyt, eight, checked out a 1965 Buick Le Sabre on display along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove during the Langley Good-Times Cruise-In. Saturday’s steady rain didn’t keep connoisseurs of classic cars and trucks and hot rods away from Cruise-In, which moved to Aldergrove from Langley City for the first time. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Langley Good Times Cruise-In

The raindrops rarely let up Saturday, but it didn't keep crowds away from the Langley Good Times Cruise-In as the massive charity show-and-shine was held in Aldergrove for the first time in its two-decade-long history.

Cruise-In director and past president Riccardo Sestito said despite the rain, it was a terrific day.

"We exceeded our expectations for the move, that's for sure," Sestito said. "It went very well, it was very well received, everybody was happy, everybody thanked us for sticking it out and moving forward with this."

Cruise-In is first and foremost about giving (more than $46,000 was divvied among several local charities from last year's event) but it's also big on variety.

You didn't have to be a connoisseur of classic cars and trucks, hot rods, and bikes to enjoy this year's Cruise-In.

Elvis Elite, Six Gun Romeo, the Real Canadian Rock Band, and The Big Shiny were among the acts that filled the streets with music.

There was also a huge variety of food and unique displays including one from the Ghostbusters of British Columbia, who brought their 1977 Cadillac Hearse to the Cruise-In. Donations in exchange for photos with the Ghostbusters and their car will go to B.C. wildfire victims.

As well, there was the annual Ultimate Garage giveaway with a $22,000 prize package sponsored by Lordco Auto Parts.