West Coast Reach Association in Greater Victoria is out to change the world – one heart at a time. Established in January, its members performed inspiring shows for cheering crowds at the Oak Bay Tea Party and Sidney Days. Now they are set to grow further.

Reach, as they are also known, celebrates inclusion and diversity – of ages, cultures and abilities (including special needs) – through the performing arts.

"It's something that permeates their rehearsals, and packs a powerful message in their shows" said artistic director Anne-Marie Brimacombe.

The Reach Performing Company introduced their first program earlier this year with 25 participants – made up of adults, seniors and youth over the age of 15.

"Half have a significant disability. The other half of us claim to be normal," says Brimacombe with a big smile. "And we're all learning something special from each other."

Participants are now being accepted for the upcoming term, and will be preparing for a new show called "PerformAble".

Partnering with Saanich Parks, Recreation and Culture, West Coast Reach Association will be offering this program at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Two additional programs are also being offered. In the One World Children's Performing Company, children ages 8-12 learn the importance and benefits of cultural diversity and developing virtues.

"They also learn dynamic performing skills, have fun and make friends in the process" says Brimacombe.

Also new is the Special Gifts Performing Arts Program for "differently-abled" children ages 8-12. Both of these programs will also be at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

More information is available in the Saanich Active Living Guide and online at: www.westcoastreach.org and www.oneworldcpc.org. Those wishing to speak with someone about the programs can also call 250-882-4339.