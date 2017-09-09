- Home
‘Thank-you, Haney Farmers Market’
Eileen Dwillies at the farmers’ market in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday.
Liberal MP Dan Ruimy (Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge) thanks local farmers at the Haney Farmers Market in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, Sept. 9.
