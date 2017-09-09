  • Connect with Us

GALLERY: Cat-itude shines at South Surrey cat show

<p>Cat breeders came from as far away as Ontario to showcase their cats at the “Lucky Cat Affair.” (Sam Anderson)</p> -

  by  Samantha Anderson - Cloverdale Reporter
  posted Sep 9, 2017 at 1:41 PM

The Cat Fanciers of B.C. "Lucky Cat Affair" show is being hosted at the Pacific Inn in South Surrey this weekend.

The cat show, which includes cat judging, an exhibitor area, vendors and kittens available for adoption, is open on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

video

Breed judging takes place throughout both days, and there is no specific time schedule for judging. Four judging rings operate simultaneously and every cat is judged by each ring during the competition.

Show attendees are free to view the cats as they relax between competition rounds in the exhibitor area.

Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, and children under 12 are free.

The Pacific Inn is located at 1160 King George Boulevard.

For more information, visit catshow.cfofbc.org.

