incrEDIBLE day for kids in downtown Trail
The 1300 block of Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail is buzzing with games and activities for kids today (Saturday) for Kid Vendor Day. The event runs until 2 p.m. and includes games, Lola the Clown, a children’s performer/puppeteer and prize draws. (Sheri Regnier photo)
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The downtown Trail farmers' market has a focus on kids fun Saturday until 2 p.m.
