Amanda Reeve of the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the SPCA and Twix will be among those participating in this Sunday’s Scotiabank BC SPCA Paws for the Cause fundraising walk which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at Gyro Park. Registration can be done online http://spca.bc.ca/events/event/scotiabank-bc-spca-paws-cause-south-okanagan-penticton/.

Helping to fight animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park.

Animal lovers across the province are already registering and fundraising for the annual Scotiabank and B.C. SPCA Paws for a Cause walk.

The annual walk, benefiting the B.C. SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen Branch will be held at Penticton Gyro Park, 55 Main St., on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 a.m. Participants will be able to enjoy fantastic entertainment, activities, community vendor booths and barbecue.

The event brings animal lovers and their furry friends from all walks of life together for a great time as well as a fantastic cause.

"This is the largest single event to help fight animal cruelty in British Columbia," said Carina Stirling, B.C. SPCA officer of fundraising events.

"We are overwhelmed by the participation each year — it's so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.'s most vulnerable animals – and the great news is, this year, registration numbers are up. Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are so much fun for two-legged and four-legged participants."