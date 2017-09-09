- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Blaze Mack wins Hospital Auxiliary bursary
HASH(0xb48000)
Hospital Auxiliary past president Barb Glover, left, and treasurer Jean Patchett present Blaze Mack with a cheque for $500. Mack was the recipient of the annual Hospital Auxiliary bursary, which honours students pursuing a career in the medical field and studying in the north. Mack is attending UNBC in Prince George.
Contributed photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.