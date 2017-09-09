Joe Fafard sculpture Mahihkan dwarfs Papillon Theo (rhymes with mayo) My dog’s name is Theo, (rhymes with mayo). ‘I thought the wolf sculpture was large but I didn’t realize how large until my dog Theo, sat in front of it,’ said said Karla Thomson. ‘Theo is a special little fellow as each week he visits one nursing/seniors residence in Oak Bay and he visits the palliative care ward at RJH every week as well. He brings much joy into people’s lives.’ Share your image of Oak Bay; email photos and videos to editor@oakbaynews.com.

'I thought the wolf sculpture was large but I didn't realize how large until my dog Theo, sat in front of it,' said said Karla Thomson of the 1,100-pound bronze wolf on Monterey Avenue.

"Theo is a special little fellow as each week he visits one nursing/seniors residence in Oak Bay and he visits the palliative care ward at RJH every week as well," Thompson said. "He brings much joy into people's lives." Share your image of Oak Bay; email photos and videos to editor@oakbaynews.com.