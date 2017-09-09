Andrew Gambell is featured on this week’s video segment of Meet Your Farmer.

Andrew Gambell of Gambell Farms grew up around farmers.

With the abundance of local farming in the Okanagan, the Capital News features farmers each week in our Meet Your Farmer video segments.

Gambell grows fruits and vegetables like plums, peaches, apples and cherries on his property in Lake Country.

He inherited the farm from his father, who purchased the land in the 1960s after moving from England.

"We've been farming ever since," he said.

He enjoys growing cherries and plums.

"There's nothing better than eating something fresh," he said. "You get it local and it tastes so much better."

For Gambell a typical summer work day starts at 4:30 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

"You make hay while its dry. And its been dry this summer," he said.

The best weather, he said, is with a bit of rain.

The smoke has also not been good for tourism and his produce, he said.

"We thought last year was bad with the rain every day, and this year with the heat turns out to be just as bad," he said.