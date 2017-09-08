  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

White Rock community garden to grow this weekend

<p>File photo</p><p>Ellie Frost and the late Robert Stelmach (aka well-known storyteller, Max Tell) at the White Rock Community Garden’s opening in July 2011.</p> -

File photo

Ellie Frost and the late Robert Stelmach (aka well-known storyteller, Max Tell) at the White Rock Community Garden’s opening in July 2011.

— image credit:
  • by  Tracy Holmes - Peace Arch News
  •  posted Sep 8, 2017 at 5:30 PM— updated Sep 8, 2017 at 6:00 PM

Volunteers are being sought to help expand the White Rock Community Garden.

Expansion work is planned for this weekend (Sept. 9 and possibly Sept. 10) at the Vine Street site (near Centennial Arena), and extra hands are needed to help cut wood, build the beds, and move soil and mulch.

Anyone interested in joining in is welcome; refreshments will be provided.

Growing by the Sea, a non-profit society that spearheaded the expansion, received funding last spring for the work from the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation and the Surrey/White Rock Food Action Coalition.

For more information, email growingbythesea@gmail.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...