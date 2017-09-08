Ellie Frost and the late Robert Stelmach (aka well-known storyteller, Max Tell) at the White Rock Community Garden’s opening in July 2011.

Volunteers are being sought to help expand the White Rock Community Garden.

Expansion work is planned for this weekend (Sept. 9 and possibly Sept. 10) at the Vine Street site (near Centennial Arena), and extra hands are needed to help cut wood, build the beds, and move soil and mulch.

Anyone interested in joining in is welcome; refreshments will be provided.

Growing by the Sea, a non-profit society that spearheaded the expansion, received funding last spring for the work from the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation and the Surrey/White Rock Food Action Coalition.

For more information, email growingbythesea@gmail.com