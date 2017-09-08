Volunteers met at the Sylvan Lake Tim Hortons today to help with icing cookies for the upcoming Smile Cookie Campaign happening the week of Sept. 11-17. Funds raised during the campaign will go towards the new Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS) opening in the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre in May 2018.

Sheets of cookies lined the tables in a corner of the restaurant and volunteers readied themselves for decoration time. Andrea Myhr and Scott McDermott from Best Body Fitness were on hand, ready to add pink smiles and blue eyes to their chocolate chip cookies.

Council candidate and member of the Urgent Care Committee, Teresa Rilling, chatted with Susan Samson, Chair of the Urgent Care Committee and Klaas Van Veller as Tim Horton's owner, John-Paul Doucette brought out bags of icing.

Doug Penner, instructor at the Arashi-Do martial arts studio brought his little daughter, Jordyn, to the event, dressed up in a blue princess dress. Doucette, timed the cookie decorators as they each added icing to six cookies. Tim Horton's manager Honie Camacho named Myher the reigning champion of cookie decorating for the second year in a row.

AACS will provide medical service to non-life threatening injuries, 7 days a week, 16 hours a day, staffed by doctors and nurses with access to lab and x-ray.

The Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee represents Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the towns of Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Bentley and the 5 summer villages around Sylvan Lake. After 6 years of lobbying and fundraising of over $200,000, the group has worked with the provincial government to bring enhanced medical services to the residents of Sylvan Lake and area.

During the Smile Cookie Campaign 46 volunteers have committed one hour of their time to ask customers to buy a Smile Cookie. "We sell more cookies at this one restaurant location than anywhere else in Western Canada," said Doucette proudly. All proceeds of the cookie sales will go to the AACS.

AACS has been the local Tim Horton's charity of choice for the last 5 years and has helped the service raise a total of $38,431. Other major sponsors who have supported the service and financially contributed to it include the Sylvan Lake Lions Club, Rainey Daze Medi Spa and the Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival.

