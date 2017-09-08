Dozens of dripping dogs have rated this year's Pooch-A-Poolooza dog swim two paws up.

Over 100 dogs enjoyed the swim hosted by Courtenay Recreation at the Outdoor Pool at Lewis Park on Sept. 2. With their owners' help – and wallets – the dogs raised $600.55 for the Comox Valley & District Branch SPCA.

The annual event marks the end of the summer season at the outdoor pool, and has become a tradition for many local dogs. Following the swim, the pool was drained and cleaned for the winter.

Thank you to event sponsors, including Woofy's Pet Foods and Van Isle Veterinary Hospital for their help and giveaways, and all the dogs and their humans for participating. Thanks also to pool staff, including Emily Glowatch, summer pool coordinator, for doing such a great job organizing the event.

'Puparazzi' were on hand to capture the event with photos. Visit www.courtenay.ca/pooch

Courtenay Recreation staff confirms there are no plans for an annual cat swim at this time.

