Foodie fundraiser flourishes on Langley farm

  •  posted Sep 8, 2017 at 3:31 PM— updated Sep 8, 2017 at 4:05 PM

Area chefs are doing the cooking Sunday for the 23rd annual Feast of Fields, at Krause Berry Farm and Estate Winery.

Feast of Fields celebrates all this area has to offer in the way of food. It's organized by Farm Folk, City Folk which receives the proceeds.

The event is open to those 19 and older. Tickets must be purchased in advance through feastoffields.com (eventbrite).

There's live entertainment as people wander through the farm and sample creations from some of chefs, bakers, food artisans, vintners, brewers, distillers and others.

Feast of Fields are FarmFolk CityFolk's annual local food celebrations and signature fundraising events, held each year on a different farm in the Okanagan Valley, in Metro Vancouver and on Southern Vancouver Island. Since 1994 FarmFolk CityFolk has celebrated more than 50 feasts.

