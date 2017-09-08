- Home
Weekend hit list: things to do this weekend in Victoria
Tickets are still available for The Great Canadian Beer Fest where 66 Canadian breweries will feature over 250 different beers and ciders to sample over the two-day event. Contributed photo
Beer Fest - Breweries' best on tap at 25th annual Great Canadian Beer Festival Sept. 8 and 9 at RAP
Tickets are available at gcbf.com/tickets.
Esquimalt Ribfest returns to Bullen Field next weekend (Sept. 8 to 10) for its fifth year. Sept. 8, 1p – 10p; Saturday, Sept. 9, 11a – 10p; and Sunday, Sept. 10, 11a – 9p in Bullen Park on Lyall Street.
Cars, Rods and Rides – Free car show Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot in Esquimalt. There will even be a pair of kid-sized electric cars for young ones to drive around.
Early birds can partake in the annual pancake breakfastput on as a fundraiser by the Esquimalt Lions Club, starting at 7 a.m. For more information, visit esquimaltlights.ca.
Paddle For Health – The 10th annual Paddle for Health will see canoers, kayakers, paddle-boarders and more take to the sea from Willows Beach Sept. 9 in a wraparound paddle to Cadboro Bay and back. To register to take part in the event, visit paddleforhealth.ca.