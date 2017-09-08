Tickets are still available for The Great Canadian Beer Fest where 66 Canadian breweries will feature over 250 different beers and ciders to sample over the two-day event. Contributed photo

Beer Fest - Breweries' best on tap at 25th annual Great Canadian Beer Festival Sept. 8 and 9 at RAP

Tickets are available at gcbf.com/tickets.

Esquimalt Ribfest returns to Bullen Field next weekend (Sept. 8 to 10) for its fifth year. Sept. 8, 1p – 10p; Saturday, Sept. 9, 11a – 10p; and Sunday, Sept. 10, 11a – 9p in Bullen Park on Lyall Street.

Cars, Rods and Rides – Free car show Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot in Esquimalt. There will even be a pair of kid-sized electric cars for young ones to drive around.

Early birds can partake in the annual pancake breakfastput on as a fundraiser by the Esquimalt Lions Club, starting at 7 a.m. For more information, visit esquimaltlights.ca.

Paddle For Health – The 10th annual Paddle for Health will see canoers, kayakers, paddle-boarders and more take to the sea from Willows Beach Sept. 9 in a wraparound paddle to Cadboro Bay and back. To register to take part in the event, visit paddleforhealth.ca.