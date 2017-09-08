With the news of Leah Wiebe preparing for the second round of CAR-T treatment for her leukemia, friends here in Terrace have organized a candlelight vigil for her tonight, Sept. 8.

Below is the Facebook post with details:

"To the amazing community in Terrace who has supported Leah Wiebe with their time, financial donations, prayers, and love.

As many of you may already know, Leah will be undergoing a second round of CAR-T treatment in Seattle.

Medically, this is her last chance, as they have done everything possible up to this point to save her.

We would like to invite you all to come to George Little Park tonight, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. for a Candlelight Vigil, to show our solidarity in believing for a healing miracle.

We will stand together in faith that God will either supernaturally heal her body, or that the treatment will begin to work. Either way, it would be a miracle.

There will be some music and a time of open prayer so please come prepared with your own candle, lighter, and a prayer or a word of encouragement for Leah or her family.

We don't expect to be there long, so please come at 8 p.m. and we should be done by 8:30/45. Please share this post to spread the word!

The weather looks favourable, but please come prepared in case it starts to look rainy."

Note: the Facebook post written above has been edited to remove information confirmed as incorrect by family members. That information was that Leah is starting the second treatment of CAR-T on Sept. 9.